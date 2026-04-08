Manny Machado And Padres Take On Pirates On April 8
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Machado has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Machado is hitting for a .206 BA, .400 OBP and .353 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 24.4% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
Mitch Keller (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.