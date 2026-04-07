Manny Machado And Padres Play Pirates On April 7

Machado is hitting for a .226 BA, .415 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 24.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.

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