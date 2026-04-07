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Manny Machado
San Diego Padres

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres • #13 3B

Manny Machado And Padres Play Pirates On April 7

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Machado is hitting for a .226 BA, .415 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 24.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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