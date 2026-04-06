Manny Machado And Padres Take On Pirates On April 6

Machado is hitting for a .222 BA, .417 OBP and .407 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 25% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored five runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Red Sox.

Bubba Chandler (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

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