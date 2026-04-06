Manny Machado And Padres Take On Pirates On April 6
Manny Machado and his San Diego Padres will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Machado is hitting for a .222 BA, .417 OBP and .407 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 25% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored five runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Red Sox.
Bubba Chandler (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.