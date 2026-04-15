Manny Machado And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On April 15

Machado is hitting for a .196 BA, .368 OBP and .353 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 22.1% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Machado has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.