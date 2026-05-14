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Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals

Maikel Garcia

Kansas City Royals • #11 3B

Maikel Garcia And Royals Play White Sox On May 14

Maikel Garcia and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .277 BA, .350 OBP and .421 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 22 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Garcia has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maikel Garcia

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