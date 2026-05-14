Maikel Garcia And Royals Play White Sox On May 14

Garcia is hitting for a .277 BA, .350 OBP and .421 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 22 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Garcia has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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