Maikel Garcia And Royals Take On Athletics On Aug. 19

Garcia is hitting for a .264 BA, .320 OBP and .372 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 33 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 31 runs. Garcia has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Gage Jump (5-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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