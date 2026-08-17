Maikel Garcia And Royals Face Athletics On Aug. 17

Garcia is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .373 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 32 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 30 runs. Garcia has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He is back in action for the first time since June 22, when he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rays.

The Athletics will send Mason Barnett (1-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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