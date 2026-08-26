MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On White Sox On Aug. 26

Gore is 7-9 with a 4.26 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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