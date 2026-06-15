MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Twins On June 15

Gore is 4-5 with a 4.18 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.