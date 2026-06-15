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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Twins On June 15

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 4-5 with a 4.18 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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