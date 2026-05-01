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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Tigers On May 1

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gore has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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