MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Tigers On May 1

Gore is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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