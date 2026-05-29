MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Royals On May 29

Gore is 3-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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