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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Royals On May 29

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has +126 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 3-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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