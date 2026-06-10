MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Royals On June 10

Gore is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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