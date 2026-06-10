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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Royals On June 10

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gore has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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