MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Rockies On May 18

Gore is 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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