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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Reds On April 3

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Gore has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Gore is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Reds are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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