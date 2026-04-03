MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Reds On April 3
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Gore has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Gore is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Reds are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.