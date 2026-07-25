FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Mariners On July 25

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gore is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News