MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Mariners On July 25

Gore is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.