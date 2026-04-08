MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 8

Gore is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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