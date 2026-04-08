MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 8
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Gore has +108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gore is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mariners are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.