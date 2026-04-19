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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 19

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gore has -118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gore is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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