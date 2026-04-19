MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 19

Gore is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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