MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Guardians On July 1

Gore is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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