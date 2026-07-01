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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Guardians On July 1

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Gore has -166 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gore is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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