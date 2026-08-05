MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Giants On Aug. 5

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.