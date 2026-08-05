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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Giants On Aug. 5

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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