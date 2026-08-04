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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has -113 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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