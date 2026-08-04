MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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