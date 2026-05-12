MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 12

Gore is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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