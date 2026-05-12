MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 12
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gore is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.