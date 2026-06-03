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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Cardinals On June 3

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gore has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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