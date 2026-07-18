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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 18

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gore has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gore is 5-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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