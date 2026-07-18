MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 18

Gore is 5-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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