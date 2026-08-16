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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Athletics On Aug. 16

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gore is 7-9 with a 4.45 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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