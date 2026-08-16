MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Athletics On Aug. 16

Gore is 7-9 with a 4.45 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.