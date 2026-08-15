MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Athletics On Aug. 15

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.43 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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