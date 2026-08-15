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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Athletics On Aug. 15

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gore has +130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.43 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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