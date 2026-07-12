MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On July 12

Gore is 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.