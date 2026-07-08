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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Angels On July 8

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 1 when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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