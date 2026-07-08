MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Angels On July 8

Gore is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 1 when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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