Luke Raley And Mariners Play White Sox On May 8

Raley is hitting for a .250 BA, .310 OBP and .511 SLG with a 36.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 12 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Sean Burke (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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