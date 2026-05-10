Luke Raley And Mariners Square Off Against White Sox On May 10

Raley is hitting for a .258 BA, .314 OBP and .567 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 14 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.

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