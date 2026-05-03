Luke Raley And Mariners Face Royals On May 3

Raley is hitting for a .247 BA, .302 OBP and .483 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic (2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.