Luke Raley And Mariners Take On Royals On May 2

Raley is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .488 SLG with a 37.6% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 11 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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