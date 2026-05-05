Luke Raley And Mariners Play Braves On May 5

Raley is hitting for a .253 BA, .313 OBP and .516 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 12 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.