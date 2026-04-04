Luke Raley And Mariners Square Off Against Angels On April 4

Raley is hitting for a .263 BA, .300 OBP and .737 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.037 and he has scored four runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Angels will look to Jack Kochanowicz (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.