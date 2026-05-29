Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Yankees On May 29

Severino is 2-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday, May 22 when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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