Luis Severino And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On April 8

Severino is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday, April 1 when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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