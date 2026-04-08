Luis Severino And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On April 8
Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Severino has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Severino is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday, April 1 when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.