Luis Severino And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 18

Severino is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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