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Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 18

Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Severino has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Severino is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

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