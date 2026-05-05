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Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Phillies On May 5

Luis Severino will get the start for his Athletics against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Severino has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Severino is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

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