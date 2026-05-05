Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Phillies On May 5

Severino is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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