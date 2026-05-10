Luis Severino And Athletics Play Orioles On May 10

Severino is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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