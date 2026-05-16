Luis Severino And Athletics Play Giants On May 16

Severino is 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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