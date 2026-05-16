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Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Play Giants On May 16

Luis Severino will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Severino has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Severino is 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

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