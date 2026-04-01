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Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Face Braves On April 1

Luis Severino will get the start for his Athletics against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Severino has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Severino is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Braves are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

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