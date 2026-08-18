Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 18

Robert is hitting for a .214 BA, .287 OBP and .346 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 18 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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