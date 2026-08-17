Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 17

Robert is hitting for a .217 BA, .291 OBP and .350 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 18 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Walker Buehler (7-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.