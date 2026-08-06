Luis Robert And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 6

Robert is hitting for a .189 BA, .280 OBP and .307 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 14 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Foster Griffin (12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season.

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