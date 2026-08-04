Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 4

Robert is hitting for a .197 BA, .290 OBP and .320 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 14 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Joey Cantillo (8-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season.

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