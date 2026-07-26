Luis Robert And Mets Take On Dodgers On July 26

Robert is hitting for a .210 BA, .313 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 13 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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