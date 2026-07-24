Luis Robert And Mets Play Dodgers On July 24

Robert is hitting for a .211 BA, .306 OBP and .337 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 11 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

The Dodgers are sending Roki Sasaki (3-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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