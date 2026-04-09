Luis Robert And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 9

Robert is hitting for a .333 BA, .478 OBP and .417 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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