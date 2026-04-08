Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 8

Robert is hitting for a .313 BA, .476 OBP and .406 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 23.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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