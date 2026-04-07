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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 7

Luis Robert and his New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .333 BA, .474 OBP and .433 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last game against the Giants.

Zac Gallen (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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