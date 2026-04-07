Luis Robert And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 7

Robert is hitting for a .333 BA, .474 OBP and .433 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last game against the Giants.

Zac Gallen (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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