Luis Robert And Mets Face Cubs On April 19

Robert is hitting for a .258 BA, .372 OBP and .379 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored nine runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Javier Assad (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

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